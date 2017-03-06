Watermark Giveaway: Depeche Mode at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

Watermark and Live Nation want to send you and a guest to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa to see Depeche Mode for the “Global Spirit Tour” Sept. 13.

To enter, leave a comment with your favorite Depeche Mode song.

We’ll choose a winner at random at 4pm March 13.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.