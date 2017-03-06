Watermark Giveaway: Depeche Mode at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa

By : Jeremy Williams
March 6, 2017
Comments: 2

Watermark and Live Nation want to send you and a guest to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa to see Depeche Mode for the “Global Spirit Tour” Sept. 13.

To enter, leave a comment with your favorite Depeche Mode song.

We’ll choose a winner at random at 4pm March 13.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.

Share this story:

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.

  • MJ Layman

    People Are People

  • Christopher Lewis

    “Precious.” Absolutely brutal song.