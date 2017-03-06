Board of LGBTQ group says owner of gay bar should change name

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont center dedicated to LGBTQ issues says the owner of a new Winooski gay bar that’s expected to open soon should change its name.

Oak 45 is scheduled to reopen next week as Mister Sister. Owner Craig McGaughan has said he sees the term as inclusive but some residents say the name is a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

The Pride Center of Vermont’s board decided it’s against the name at a town hall meeting Thursday in Burlington. The group serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Co-chair Paul Sisson says the name “has too many negative past associations.”

The decision comes after two board members resigned due to its delay in taking a stance. WCAX-TV reports a bar representative says the name will not change.