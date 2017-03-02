Arrest made in Key West hate crime, gay-bashing attack

Police arrested a North Carolina man accused of committing a hate crime against a gay couple in Key West.

The Miami Herald reports that Brandon Ray Davis, 30, was taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in Richlands, N.C., Davis’ hometown, March 1.

The OCSO arrested Davis on an “extraditable warrant” for felony aggravated battery and he is set to be returned to Florida.

Police in Florida say Davis, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident, was on a scooter hurling slurs and taunts at 38-year-old Kevin Seymour and 49-year-old Kevin Paul Taylor who rode their bicycles down a street in Key West.

Along with homophobic obscenities, Davis said he bet the couple voted for Hillary Clinton. Then he yelled, “You live in Trump country now.”

As the scooter followed the couple, Seymour told the man he’d call 911. The man responded that he’d “cut” him if he did.

At one point, police say the scooter hit the back tire of Seymour’s bike, knocking him to the ground.

Davis is accused of using a deadly weapon and, since it is classified as a hate crime, could face enhanced penalties.

Police say they were able to identify Davis through the scooter rental agency, where he left a copy of his driver’s license so he could rent it.