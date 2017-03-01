Name of new gay bar in Vermont disparages transgender women, commenters say

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) – A Winooski wine bar that’s reopening as a gay bar is facing questions over its new name, which some say is a slur historically used to disparage transgender women.

Oak45 is closing at the end of February and is scheduled to reopen on March 10 as “Mister Sister.”

The Burlington Free Press reported Feb. 27 that commenters on the Facebook pages for Oak45 and Mister Sister are calling for the name to be changed.

Several members of the Pride Center of Vermont board say the name alienates some members of the LGBT community.

Wiley Reading, who identifies as a transgender man, says transgender people often associate the term with violence.

Owner Craig McGaughan says he views the name as inclusive, but that the term has been interpreted differently.