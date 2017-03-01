Kristin Chenoweth brings some elegance (and that voice!) to Ruth Eckerd Hall

Kristin Chenoweth, at 4 foot 11 inches, is proof that big things come in small packages. The award-winning actress and singer is known for her powerful voice and commanding stage presence.

Chenoweth, who debuted on Broadway 20 years ago in the musical Steel Pier, has dazzled audiences with a Tony Award winning performance as Sally in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and as the original Good Witch Glinda in the smash hit Wicked.

Chenoweth has also made a name for herself on the small screen appearing on The West Wing, Glee, GCB and Pushing Daisies for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Chenoweth released her first album of American Songbook classics entitled The Art of Elegance and has taken to the road, touring across the U.S., and that tour brings her to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater March 13. Chenoweth engaged in a little Q&A via email with Watermark ahead of her Bay area concert.

How is the tour going? What have been some of your favorite moments while out on the road?

The music is always what makes you so happy as an artist. The actual touring part can be challenging. That being said, I just got a new puppy named Thunder, and she’s on the road with me. We are having a blast.

We see you post a lot of pictures of your pup (so cute!). Give us all the deets about your baby?

I rescued her from a place called Spot in Los Angeles. We know she’s a poodle mix. She’s traveling with me, so I’m hoping she doesn’t grow to be too big. But even if she grows to be bigger than me, she’s still my baby. She is full of energy and is in the teething stage, which is why my arm looks like I’m a cutter. She’s going to be attending Miss Manners School soon – I gotta raise a lady. She is without a doubt bringing me so much joy and happiness.

Universal announced that a film version of the musical Wicked is slated for a December 2019 release in theaters. Have you been approached to be involved at all? Would you want to go back to Oz?

I haven’t been approached. Hell yeah I’d go back to Oz, just not as one to the Lollipop Kids.

You have been on some fantastic TV shows, namely Pushing Daisies and GCB. Are you returning to television anytime soon?

Yes, I’m in the finale of a new show called American Gods. It will premiere on Starz this spring. Bryan Fuller, who did Pushing Daisies, is at the helm, so you know it’s going to be amazing. I play the role of the goddess of Easter; she’s so fun!

While on the topic of future projects, are you planning a return back to Broadway?

As long as they’ll have me, I have several projects that I’m developing. I’m anxious to see which one will come first!

You appear in a lot of television and films geared toward kids. What’s the draw to doing children entertainment? Do you prefer those roles over more adult ones?

It’s my proudest moment when I can look into the audience and see seven-year-olds all the way up to elderly couples. Those children in the audience are just as important to me as the adults, and any opportunity I have to cater to their tastes and help them appreciate the art of entertainment, I’m there!

What can fans expect to see from your show here?

I’ll be doing some stuff from my new album, The Art of Elegance. And I always throw in new stuff… but I also am quite aware that there are a certain few songs I have to sing for my fans. I enjoy doing it because I see and feel the joy from them.