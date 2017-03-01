‘Beauty and The Beast’ will feature Disney’s first gay character

Disney continues its trend of converting their arsenal of animated classics into live-action movies with the release of Beauty and the Beast March 17, but this transfer to the three-dimensional world features something not found in the original: Disney’s first gay character.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, the film’s director Bill Condon mentions the character of LeFou, sidekick to the main villain Gaston and played by Josh Gad, as part of a subplot that touches on sexuality.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon said. “Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

The live-action remake stars Harry Potter‘s Emma Watson as Belle, Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens as the Beast and Fast & Furious‘ Luke Evans as Gaston, as well as the voice talents of Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson.

Photo from YouTube.