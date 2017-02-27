Equality Florida gathers at TPepin’s for the 2017 Tampa Gala

By : Jeremy Williams
February 27, 2017
Comments: 0

Equality Florida had a successful showing Feb. 25 for the 2017 Tampa Gala at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre.

The event was hosted by HOT 101.5’s Miguel Fuller, and featured live and silent auctions, musical entertainment and a powerful spoken word by Equality Florida’s Samira Obeid.

Equality Florida recognized Tech Data Corporation’s John “JT” Tonnison with the Voice for Equality award, Ariel Zavala with the Youth Voice for Equality award and Scott Moore with the Charlie Hounchell Spirit of Service & Leadership award.

The crowd also heard from Equality Florida’s CEO Nadine Smith as she gave the State of the State address.

Photos by Laurie Ross.

Share this story:

Jeremy Williams

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber’s Diamond Awards were the night’s best friend
galaabstr
MCC Rev. Nancy Wilson honored by Equality Florida
Tartuffe_ABSTR
Watermark Giveaway: American Stage’s PRIDE Night presentation of TARTUFFE