CBS cancels ‘Doubt’ starring Laverne Cox after two episodes

CBS has canceled its new law drama “Doubt,” starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, after just two episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After pulling in low viewership for its first two episodes and receiving poor reviews, “Doubt” has become the first show of the season to get canceled. “Doubt” followed attorneys at a New York City law firm including Heigl who played a lawyer falling for her client and Cox who portrayed a transgender lawyer.

This was the first show to include a transgender actress playing a transgender series regular character on broadcast television.

CBS ordered 13 episodes of the first season but it is uncertain if the final 11 episodes will be released.

A repeat episode of “Bull” will replace “Doubt” on March 1 at 10 p.m. “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” will permanently take over the timeslot starting March 8.