TV reenactment of Pulse nightclub massacre planned

A television reenactment of the horrific Pulse nightclub massacre is in the works at Univision, NBC News reports.

Univision’s weekly news show “Crónicas De Sábado” plans to air the episode using actors to reenact the night 49 people died and more than 50 people were injured. Interviews of the survivors will also be shown. The episode is titled “Baño De Sangre,” or “Blood Bath.”

The network had posted a trailer of the upcoming episode on social media but it has since been taken down.

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma posted her outrage about the episode on Facebook saying the network’s “lack of respect for these grieving families” was “incomprehensible.” She also says the episode would be “re-traumatizing” the LGBT community.

A petition has started asking viewers to boycott the show. It has received more than 1,000 signatures.

“Boycott this show, call the station and tell them we will not support them getting rich off of others’ pain and will not allow them to make up events and stories that never happened. Let the families and survivors heal,” the petition reads.

“Crónicas De Sábado” posted a statement in defense of the episode saying that the reenactment would be “respectful.”

“Univision has set out to create a report that is deeply respectful of the many people whose lives were impacted by this tragedy, and, at the same time, is faithful to the facts underlying this horrible crime,” the statement says.