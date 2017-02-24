Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump’s transgender policy ‘a disaster’

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 24, 2017
Caitlyn Jenner responded to President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke federal guidelines to protect transgender students with a video posted on Instagram and Twitter.

In the video Jenner, who has been vocal about her Republican views, addressed transgender children and told them not to give up hope.

“I have a message for the trans kids of America. You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you are winning. You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we’ll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support,” Jenner says.

The former Olympian then addressed the “bullies,” calling them “sick” and criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his role in ending Barack Obama’s federal protection for transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

“Apparently even becoming Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some people of their insecurities,” Jenner says.

Jenner also mentions Gavin Grimm’s Supreme Court case before speaking to Trump directly.

“I have a message for President Trump: From one Republican to another. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” Jenner concludes.

Last month Jenner tweeted she wanted to help fellow Republicans better understand LGBT issues.

When Trump told Jenner she was welcome to use any bathroom she likes at Trump Tower, Jenner took him up on the offer. She had also told Ted Cruz she would be interested in becoming his “trans ambassador.”

