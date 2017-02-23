Watermark Giveaway: 4 Ultimate Seat passes to the Orlando Magic’s Pride Night

The Orlando Magic is having its very first Pride Night and you have a chance to be a part of it courtesy of Watermark and the Orlando Magic.

The giveaway consists of 4 Ultimate Seat passes to the Magic Pride Night to watch the Orlando Magic take on the New York Knicks at the Amway Center March 6. The passes include access to Fields Ultimate Lounge with all-inclusive food and beverage, as well as 4 commemorative Pride Night t-shirts.

To win, simply respond here in the comments with GO MAGIC!

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon March 1.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.