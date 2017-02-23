LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of the National Gay Media Association
February 23, 2017
Comments: 0
cross_of_ashes_wikimedia_commons_600_by_400

Share this story:

Tags:, , , ,

Some LGBT-inclusive churches might be adding some sparkle to Ash Wednesday this year, USA Today reports.

New York-based LGBT Christian group Parity has started an initiative for churches to use glitter ashes. The ashes, typically made from the ashes of palm branches, would be mixed with professional makeup-grade purple glitter.

“This is a way for queer Christians and queer-positive persons of faith to say ‘We are here,’” Marian Edmonds-Allen, Parity’s executive director, told USA Today. “It is also a way for other people to be a witness to that and be in solidarity with them.”

Parity’s website says the glitter ashes would serve as a “sign of hope” and “signals our promise to repent, to show up, to witness, to work.”

Parity has already received requests from California, Missouri, Massachusetts, Alabama and Georgia for glitter ashes and is accepting requests from other churches.

Share this story:

Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, courtesy of the National Gay Media Association

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

CDCAbstr
Revised US tally: HIV infections fell 18 percent in 6 years
TransCourtCasesAbstr
A collection of recent transgender battles fought in the courts
LaverneCoxAbstract
Laverne Cox, Tim Cook among TIME magazine’s Most Influential People