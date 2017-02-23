Issue 24.04: Pennies from Heaven

In the wake of the Pulse massacre last summer, millions of dollars rolled in to help the survivors. But where has the money gone? Orlando Magic presents their first Pride Night, It Gets Better hopes to help eliminate LGBTQ teen bullying and suicide with song and hope, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 24.04 // February 23 – March 8, 2017

On the Cover | Page 23

Show me the money: How the Pulse tragedy charity money was raised and who it went to.

Magically Proud | Page 8

With the DeVos family looming over the Amway Center the Orlando Magic hosts an LGBTQ Pride Night.

Getting Better | Page 10

It Gets Better Project, the Gay Men’s Chorus of LA and Speak Theater Art take on LGBTQ teen bullying in Tampa Bay.

City Love | Page 13

The Jacksonville City Council approved an HRO that will now recognize sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Good Life | Page 29

Star of stage and screen (both big and small) Alan Cumming heads to Orlando and Sarasota to serenade us with his cabaret, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs.

Bared Souls | Page 33

Nude Night comes to Tampa to expose the crowds to what it means to be transgender and highlight the struggle for equal rights.

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!