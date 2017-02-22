Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Mary’s, Monet and Marshals

That Mary sure does get around

The glitz and glam are heading to Brandon with the opening of a new Hamburger Mary’s restaurant on Town Center Blvd. The new drag stop is set to announce its opening date in the upcoming weeks.

Employee interviews took place on Feb. 14 and 15 and the finishing touches are underway. Before you know it, crowds will be strutting into this new location for fabulous food and a drag queen extravaganza. The building is painted a bright shade of purple showcasing its flamboyant roots and nightclub vibe. This marks the seventh Florida location, and the fourth opened by Mary’s King of Queens, Kurt King. Events will be posted soon so don’t forget to keep an eye out for Drag Queen Bingo and MaryOke! Karaoke nights. Will Hamburger Mary’s be the new LGBT hotspot in Brandon?

Check out the Hamburger Mary’s Brandon Facebook page for news and announcements on the jewels and hair spray that will crowd this new location. It’s going to be marvelous!

Sorry but we need the Monet

The Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg will bid ado to some of the most beautiful piece in their collection when they send classic paintings from Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Gauguin and others on a one way trip to the shipping docks. The pieces have been displayed on the museum’s gallery walls for decades, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and have now been reclaimed by the estate of the deceased owner whose family placed them at the museum as long-term loans.

The family plans to auction them off at Christie’s in New York in the spring, but don’t go blaming MFA. Kristen A. Shepherd, the museum’s executive director, wants to emphasize that they are not selling the works. “We are deeply grateful to the family for allowing us to share these stunning works with our visitors for over four decades,” she said.

No date is set on the inevitable sale so get their while the getting is good.

We Are (Grand) Marshal

The Grand Marshals for this year’s Tampa Pride have been announced.

The parade down 7th shall be lead by former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner and local legend Joey Brooks. Vince Pardo and former Tampa Mayor Sandy Freedman will be recognized with the LGBTA Community Supporter Award. Recognized as Tampa Pride’s Grand Couple are Peter Clark, Hotspots Media Publisher and 30-year partner Cleto Beuren.

They have also named Miss Tampa Pride. Miss Kenya M. Black was crowned at Honey Pot Jan. 15. The celebration will take place on March 25 in historic Ybor City and is expected to be larger than it has been in the last two years.

Get ready parade partiers! Pride is coming!