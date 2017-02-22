Orlando’s Overheard: Pro Bowl, scholarship and Spirits

Label Makers

The NFL Pro Bowl came and conquered Orlando back in January. Football fans from all over flocked to Camping World Stadium to tailgate and watch the games. Places like Stonewall and Parliament House, which is are a short hop, skip and a jump from the stadium saw many pre-gaming at their bars.

Despite the misconception that gays and sports don’t necessarily mix, that wasn’t the case for the Pro Bowl. Especially for local real estate agents Kase Elders and Jeremy Conner who attended the game and now have become the subject of the Ad Council and NFL’s “Love Has No Labels” campaign which feature the two friends kissing. At the forty second mark of the video, the Kiss-Cam makes its way around the stadium and it focuses on Jeremy Conner and a young lady to his side (Kase’s hand resting on Jeremy’s knee); the camera has a heart image framing Jeremy and the young lady. At that point, Kase turns to Jeremy and the two go in for a big kiss, Kase placing his hand on Jeremy’s neck and the stadium goes wild for this touchdown!

Educated Pulse

Valencia College announced the PULSE Memorial LGBT Scholarship program, the goal is to reach the endowment level of $25,000 before the projected date of June 12th 2017 where they hope to reach $30,000.

According to the Valencia Foundation’s website, The Valencia College PULSE Memorial LGBT Scholarship supports students who desire to contribute or have contributed to the welcoming climate of all students, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and thus support their academic, personal and social development as a citizen in the community.

Scholarship candidates may be members or supporters of the LGBT and/or Latino community who promote diversity and social justice for all people. If there’s an interest in donating, please visitvalencia.org/fsg/giving.

Two Spirits is recognized

Congratulations go to Dr. David Baker-Hargrove from Two Spirits for being the recipient of the Family Equality Council’s Hostetter-Habib Family Award.

The award recognizes those who share an unwavering commitment to Family Equality Council’s core values: love, justice, family, and equality.

Dr. David Baker-Hargrove was recognized not just for providing affordable access to LGBTQ families in metal health and medical fields, but for the work Two Spirits did in the following weeks of the Pulse tragedy which was done at no cost to those affected.