Nostalgia rolled rampant at Semoran Skateway in Orlando Feb. 12 for Pride Skate.

The skating party was a fundraiser for the Zebra Coalition, and was a throwback to the days when everyone hung out at the weekly Gay Skate.

The night was hosted and emceed by a wheeled Miss Sammy, a prize was offered for the best costume as well as a variety of raffle prizes were offered totaling over a $3000 value, including a trip for two to Cancun.

Photos by Danny Garcia.