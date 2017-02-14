Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians

LONDON (AP)- Fourteen retired Anglican bishops are criticizing the Church of England’s attitude to homosexuality, saying the church is not listening to the voices of gay Christians.

They are responding to a report from the church’s House of Bishops, which calls for a “fresh tone and culture of welcome and support” for gays and lesbians, but says the church should not lift its opposition to same-sex marriage.

In an open letter, the ex-bishops say that “while the pain of LGBT people is spoken about in your report, we do not hear its authentic voice.”

Former Bishop of Worcester Peter Selby, one of the signatories, said Sunday that some gay Anglicans feel betrayed by the lack of support for change.

Gay marriage has long divided the Anglican communion, which has 85 million adherents.