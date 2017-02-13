Tear gas thrown at LGBTQ nightclub in Croatian capital, 2 hurt

By : Wire Report
February 13, 2017
zagreb-croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) – At least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBTQ people in Croatia’s capital.

Police say an investigation is underway into the incident at a Zagreb nightclub early Sunday. Local news reports say people inside the club fled in panic, storming the exit and breaking windows to get out.

A witness tells Vecernji List daily that he was trampled during a rush for the stairs.

Croatian gay rights groups are describing the attack as an “act of hate violence.” The Zagreb Pride group says in a statement that Croatia’s conservative government has turned a blind eye to a recent surge in right-wing sentiment in the European Union’s newest member state.

