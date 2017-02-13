LGBT community centers vandalized with gay slurs in Los Angeles, Milwaukee

LGBT community centers in Los Angeles and Milwaukee were the targets of anti-LGBT vandalism last week.

NBC News reports Diverse & Resilient, an LGBT center in Milwaukee, was spray-painted on the front of the building with the slur “F*g” on Thursday. It’s the third time in two months the center has been vandalized.

“The words are shocking and disturbing but at the same time being in the LGBT community we understand people don’t like us,” Gerald Coon, the president of Diverse & Resilient, told WTMJ-TV Milwaukee.

On Friday, employees of the L.A. LGBT Center found “F*ck Trannies” and “F*ck All Y’all” spray-painted on The Village at Ed Gould Plaza in Hollywood. The building is one of six operated by the L.A. LGBT Center and hosts art galleries, theaters and other arts programming.

“It happened sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. last night,” Jackie DeFede, director of facilities at the center, told NBC News. “We had a security officer on duty, but he was patrolling other areas of the building. Fortunately, we have cameras that should have recorded the perpetrators.”

DeFede plans to file a police report including the surveillance footage.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” the L.A. LGBT Center posted on its Facebook page following the attack.