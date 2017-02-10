Issue 24.03: Clueless

As sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, the battle for LGBTQ sex ed in schools is more important than ever, Marginalized groups join forces to fight the Trump administration’s attacks on minorities, Community banker Barclay Harless kicks off campaign for St. Petersburg City Council, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 24.03 // February 9-22, 2017

On the Cover | Page 27

Let’s talk about sex: As sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise, the battle for LGBTQ sex education in schools is more important than ever.

Come Together | Page 9

Marginalized groups join forces at airports across the nation to fight the Trump administration’s attacks on minorities.

City Run | Page 13

Civic leader and local community banker Barclay Harless kicks off campaign for St. Petersburg City Council.

Another Round | Page 17

Florida legislators are bringing the Competitive Workforce Act back to the table this year with bipartisan support.

Prima Ballerina | Page 33

Orlando Ballet pays a fitting tribute to local Orlando hero Harriet Lake with a Broadway spectacle for local hero and philanthropist Harriet Lake

Imported Beauty | Page 37

Mexico’s most treasured female artist gets her first solo exhibit in Florida as the Dali Museum brings you Frida Kahlo.

This issue comes with our 2017 Spring Arts Guide!

LOOKING FOR A PRINT COPY?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest to you!