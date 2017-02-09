Watermark Giveaway: Dinner for two and a pair of tickets to see Bryan Ferry, all at Hard Rock Live

Everybody’s favorite swooning crooner Bryan Ferry, he of the lilting tenor that made “Avalon” your go-to couch-date song if you are of a certain age, is coming to Orlando on Sunday, March 12.

What’s that you say? Roxy Music’s foppish wizard is going to bring “Virginia Plain” to the Hard Rock Live in Orlando in just a few short weeks? Yes. Yes, he is. To get you excited for the beauty of staring off into the distance and humming the tune of “Don’t Stop the Dance,” Hard Rock Live is offering two general admission tickets and a free dinner (which you don’t even have to use on the night of March 12, because you can’t eat and be a gorgeous model who sways a lot, too).

It’s a bit of Valentine’s Day tie-in, as we call it in the business, and it makes perfect sense. If you haven’t, um, consummated an agreement to the dulcet tones of Bryan Ferry, then you haven’t lived. Your prize will be available at will call the night of the show, so we’ll let you make your eating decisions.

To win, simply respond here in the comments with your favorite Bryan Ferry or Roxy Music song. There are a lot of them, so this shouldn’t be challenging.

We’ll choose a winner at random at noon March 5.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will have 24 hours to confirm after being notified as the winner to let us know you will be collecting the prize. If no response is received within 24 hours a new winner will be drawn.