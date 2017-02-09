Ohio city officials vote to ban conversion therapy

By : Wire Report
February 9, 2017
Comments: 0
BanConversionTherapyAbstr

Share this story:

Tags:, , , , ,

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)- Officials in Toledo have banned conversion therapy in the city.

The Blade reports that the Toledo City Council voted unanimously to ban the practice on Tuesday. The practice is meant to change a person’s sexual orientation. It has been widely discredited by the medical community.

The council’s new measure outlines the protection of sexual orientation or gender identity of individuals. It also makes conversion therapy a fourth-degree misdemeanor with an attached fine for each offense.

Council President Steven Steel called conversion therapy a “public health risk” during the meeting.

Share this story:

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

north carolina gay
Gay marriage override vote in North Carolina House uncertain
irish2
Ireland vote for gay marriage precursor to court decision over issue in U.S.?
RepublicanAbstr
Republican Party stacking up with presidential hopefuls