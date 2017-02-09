Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman

Evan Rachel Wood opened up about being a bisexual woman while accepting the HRC Visibility Award at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign North Carolina Gala on Saturday.

The 29-year-old actress confessed she found herself attracted to women at age 12 but didn’t think it was unusual.

“I thought women were beautiful,” Wood says. “But because I was born that way, I never once stopped to think that was strange or anything to fear.”

“I also thought that men were beautiful,” Wood adds.

Wood has a child with her ex-husband Jamie Bell and is currently engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate, Zach Villa.

“There was a time, despite what it may have looked like on the surface, that the fear had gripped me so tight, and I felt broken and unlovable. And I did not think I would see tomorrow,” Wood continues.”But because of the voices I listened to, because of the people I identified with, the films I had watched, the music I had heard, because of words like ‘bisexual’ and the doors that it opened, I’m still here. And I didn’t miss out on the most beautiful thing I’ve seen yet, and that was my son.”

Wood came out as bisexual on Twitter in 2012.

Watch her speech below:

