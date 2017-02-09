Braden Holtby named Washington Capitals’ LGBT-inclusion ambassador

The NHL has appointed goaltender Braden Holtby as the Washington Capitals’ LGBT-inclusion ambassador as part of its new initiative to include more LGBT support and visibility in hockey, Outsports reports.

In a collaboration with You Can Play , the NHL has assembled team ambassadors for all 30 teams to set an example for equality in the locker room and to be a support system for LGBT people on the team. You Can Play is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating homophobia in sports.

Holtby, 27, has been a long-time supporter of the LGBT community and marched in Capital Pride last summer.

The inclusion will also be a part of the NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone initiative which will “focus awareness on such areas as LGBTQ; ethnicity and gender equality; socio-economic status and those with disabilities.”

In a statement, the NHL explained the impact it hopes Hockey Is For Everyone will have for the league.

“In support of their longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey, the National Hockey League, the League’s Member Clubs and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) will spotlight a variety of community-related initiatives for Hockey Is For Everyone™ month. Every day throughout February, Hockey Is For Everyone activities will focus awareness on such areas as LGBTQ; ethnicity and gender equality; socio-economic status and those with disabilities,” the NHL said.

Hockey Is For Everyone activities and You Can Play game nights will occur throughout February.