Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames

Two prominent LGBT and intersex rights advocates from Venezuela and Cuba are scheduled to speak at a conference that will coincide with the World OutGames in Miami.

Tamara Adrián is the first openly transgender person elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly. Juana Mora Cedeño is an independent LGBT rights advocate who met with former President Obama during his historic trip to Cuba in 2016.

“We are excited to welcome Mora Cedeño and Adrián to our distinguished roster of speakers who will share their stories of strength and hope with an international audience as part of the World OutGames Miami Global Conference on Human Rights,” said World OutGames Miami CEO Ivan Cano in a press release. “This conference, along with our other pillars of sports and culture, will offer an amazing experience and serve as a powerful tool to promote unity and inclusiveness.”

The conference is scheduled to take place from May 26-29. It will coincide with the World OutGames, which will occur in Miami from May 26-June 4.