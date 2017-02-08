Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Gaga for Tampa, GLAAD for the Times and Bolts Pride

Mother Monster is Gaga for Tampa

Anyone who saw Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show at the Super Bowl (and with more than 100 million people tuning in, it’s likely most of you did) saw the goddess that is Mother Monster put on one of the hottest shows to ever take the field.

Moments after her performance – filled with drones, Gaga’s biggest hits and a dive from the top of the stadium – the Poker Faced diva announced the dates for her next world tour, supporting her fifth studio album, Joanne.

The 48-city tour, which starts Aug. 1 in Vancouver and runs through Dec. 14 ending in Salt Lake City, only has two stops in the Sunshine State: Miami’s American Airlines Arena Nov. 30 and right here in Tampa at the Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 1.

The following concert on her tour isn’t until Dec. 3 in Houston, so I’m not saying Gaga will be partying it up in Tampa Bay that weekend, but I will say that may be a good weekend to hit up the clubs. Tickets go on sale Feb. 20 you little monsters!

GLAAD you read the Times

GLAAD announced the 2017 Media Award nominees Jan. 31 and the largest LGBTQ media watchdog group recognized the Tampa Bay Times with a nomination. Kathleen McGrory’s story, “Worthy of Survival,” about Pulse nightclub survivor Angel Santiago was nominated for Outstanding Newspaper Article.

McGrory and the Tampa Bay Times are up against some stiff competition with The New York Times, The Commercial Appeal, the Jackson Free Press and The Charlotte Observer all in the running. McGrory’s words paint a vivid and terrifying picture of not only Santiago’s struggle to get out of Pulse that night, but of the long and difficult journey afterwards. Awards are handed out April 1 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York.

Bolts Pride

Over the course of the last several years we have seen more and more professional sports teams stepping up and recognizing the value in their LGBTQ fans. The Tampa Bay Rays have been doing Pride Nights since 2007; up the I-4 corridor Orlando City Soccer held a Pride Night and the Orlando Magic have announced they too will have one. Add the Tampa Bay Lightning to that list.

The Lightning, along with the You Can Play Project, are teaming up with Balance Tampa Bay, Equality Florida and the Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce to bring Pride Night to the Bolts. Come out Feb. 23 as the Lightning face off against the Calgary Flames… the Flames on Pride Night? Was that done on purpose? Anyways, watch the Bolts take to the ice to take on the Flames in an arena filled with family, friends and community.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit local LGBTQ awareness organizations. Go Bolts!