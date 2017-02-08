Orlando Overheard: Space Coast bar closure, RuPaul’s local queen and a Bingo break

The Ultra Lounge is done

A streak of sad news for the LGBTQ nightlife in the Space Coast: Not long after The Cold Keg burned down late last year, the Ultra Lounge at the historic Cocoa Village recently announced they had shut their doors for good after nearly 10 years.

The Ultra Lounge was a small hole-in-the-wall bar that packed a lot of punch for its small size.In fact, it was another home to Orlando’s Ginger Minj pre- and post-Drag Race.

In 2014 Zipperz Bar and Grill, the other Gay Bar in Cocoa shut its door saying the reason for the closure was “times were changing and we no longer needed our own place.” It’s unclear what the exact reasons for The Ultra Lounge’s closing were – we were unable to get a statement from the owners – but in their post they did thank everyone who supported them all these years.

Now if only there was a party bus to take the Brevard County residents to and from Orlando for a well-deserved drink and dance!

Holy Trinity!

3-2-1 and we have Drag! In what seems to be a RuPaul’s Drag Race tradition, the upcoming Season 9 will once again feature a queen from Central Florida, Orlando to be exact.

Please welcome to the stage, Trinity Taylor! In the promo-videos on LogoTV.com, the self-proclaimed pageant queen, Trinity mentions she’s originally from Birmingham, Alabama, but currently resides in Orlando where he works as a make-up artist by day. We think Trinity should be a shoe- (or heel-) in to be America’s next drag superstar, thanks to her extremely colorful and vibrant looks.

Some of the Drag Race alumni that have once or currently called Orlando home are Ginger Minj, Roxxxy Andrews, Coco Montrese and Detox. Former Atlanta resident Sonique also calls Orlando home.

We wish the local girl lots of luck and please, don’t f*ck it up. Season 9 of the Emmy Award winning show will air on Logo this Spring.

B-I-N-GONE

Carol Lee (as portrayed by local performer Matthew Arter) has been co-hosting Bingo with Miss Sammy for nearly nine years at Orlando’s Hamburger Mary’s.

Matthew recently announced he was hanging up the wigs and packing up the heels for a well-deserved but indefinite break – we believe it’s one of those Hollywood breaks where the star disappears citing emotional exhaustion, but then they return with a new nose and a larger bust size, but that’s all speculation. In the meantime Drag Bingo will continue on Tuesdays with Miss Sammy and a special guest. Do you have a favorite local queen you’d like to see co-host? This is so LIVE with Kelly.