University of Central Florida president addresses immigration concerns

ORLANDO – University of Central Florida President John C. Hitt sent out a statement to the college community Jan. 30 about President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting entrance to the United States. The order prevents people who hold a passport from or were born in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from travelling to the U.S.

Hitt’s email addresses the restriction in the context of university officials and students.

“Since the White House issued an executive order suspending the entry of individuals from certain countries into the United States,” the email reads. “UCF has worked with our international students and faculty and staff members to help understand and manage this change.”

The email links to UCF’s “focus on immigration” website with links and resources for international students. The website says that the university’s immigration attorneys will also host open question and answer sessions Feb. 10 on campus.