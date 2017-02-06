Kristen Stewart calls herself ‘so gay’ on ‘SNL’

Kristen Stewart publicly announced she is gay while hosting “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

The 26-year-old actress opened her monologue by recounting President Donald Trump’s interest in her relationship with fellow “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart told the audience. “Here’s how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob, Robert, and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart went on that Trump tweeted about her 11 times and shared some of his more memorable tweets.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

She continued, “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend” and referenced an open invitation Trump extended to Pattinson for the Miss Universe 2012 pageant.

“So, yeah that’s crazy, right?” Stewart says. “The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so OK, and Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, ’cause I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Stewart also appeared in a lesbian-themed sketch with “SNL” castmember Vanessa Bayer. Bayer returns as the Totinos-making wife on the day of the Super Bowl. When her husband’s friend brings his sister, played by Stewart, to the gathering the two begin a wild love affair in the kitchen.

