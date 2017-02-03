Lawmakers pushing for expanded medical marijuana

ATLANTA (AP)- Georgia lawmakers, citizens, and advocates are continuing to push for expanded access to medical marijuana.

The Medical Cannabis Working Group met at the state capitol Wednesday to discuss the bill and hear public testimony.

New questions about the language of the bill were brought up and its approval was delayed until next week.

The legislation would expand the list of qualifying conditions that allow patients to legally access medical cannabis.

The list would include Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, AIDS, HIV, chronic pain or autism.

The bill also removes some residency restrictions and eases reporting requirements on prescribing physicians.

Qualifying patients have been able to legally possess cannabis oil since 2015.

Other bills have been introduced that address decriminalization, legalizing medical cultivation, and reducing the level of allowable THC content.