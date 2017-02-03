FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando 2017-2018 season announced

ORLANDO – The announcement for the 2017-2018 season at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts took place on Feb. 2.

The season consists of nine musicals including The Book of Mormon, Disney’s The Lion King and Rent.

Locals received more excitement with the news that Hamilton will arrive at the Dr. Phillips Center for the 2018-2019 season. Dates for this show are not released.

Current ticket subscribers can renew their subscription through March 2.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.