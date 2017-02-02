Stuart Timmons, author and LGBTQ historian, dies at 60

LOS ANGELES (AP)- Stuart Timmons, an activist and writer who chronicled the history of gays and lesbians in Los Angeles, has died. He was 60.

His sister Gay Timmons tells the Los Angeles Times her brother died Jan. 28. He had suffered a debilitating stroke nine years ago but remained active in the community.

With Lillian Faderman, Timmons co-wrote “Gay LA: A History of Sexual Outlaws, Power Politics, and Lipstick Lesbians.” The 2006 volume traces more than 200 years of gay life, beginning in the late 1700s.

Timmons graduated from UCLA with a journalism degree and spent the rest of life in Los Angeles. He long maintained the city deserved more credit for its role in the vanguard of the gay liberation movement.

Timmons is survived by his father, two sisters and four nieces.