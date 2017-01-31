Watermark is hiring: Creative Assistant

Watermark is seeking a full-time creative assistant. The creative assistant will work with our advertising sales department to create print and online ads, design digital sales flyers, generate graphics for articles on our web site, WatermarkOnline.com. This is an on-site position at our Orlando office. This is the perfect position for motivated multi-faceted designers seeking real-world design experience who thrive in a challenging, fast paced environment.

Applicants must be:

• Deadline-oriented, creative and enthusiastic.

• Skilled in Adobe Creative Suite programs including InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, etc.

• Able to work on a PC platform.

• Knowledgeable of basic print design principles.

• Able to present physical examples of design work relevant to the previously stated needs of the position.

• Comfortable with HTML, CSS, and basic web design concepts.

• Detail-oriented (Excellent spelling and proofing skills)

• A strong inter-personal communicator

• Comfortable with various social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)

Some major pluses:

• WordPress development skills

• Javascript knowledge

• Photography skills

• Illustration skills

Watermark Publishing Group is the premier media outlet for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Central and West Florida. Up to 20,000 copies of our biweekly newspaper are distributed every other Thursday throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and surrounding communities. Watermark also produces a collection of high-gloss specialty publications, and a web site with a rapidly growing online community.

Please send a cover letter, resume and portfolio hyperlink to Jake@WatermarkOnline.com.

The size limit on our incoming mailbox is 10MB per email (Emails larger than 10MB automatically bounce back), so please optimize your attachments accordingly.