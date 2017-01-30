And next they come for you: Executive order against the LGBTQ community is imminent, terrifying

Having spent the better part of our weekend marching for the rights of immigrants at the airport when not playing conduit for legal representation for people legitimately allowed to be here, we almost forgot that the hood ornament, the grand prize, of the Executiveorderpallooza was going to involve taking away the hard-won rights of the LGBTQ community.

Rumors were that it might be unveiled today, but, as of yet, there is no grandstanding; there is, however, a faith gathering Feb. 2 at which the Trump will be mouthing things. What is out there right now in both buzz and feed is the knowledge that this cabinet of people who do not like you are going to try to get at you. We will absolutely be following this news as it progresses. For now, we’re fielding incoming messages from trusted sources that say things like this:

“We are hearing that an EO is in the works attacking same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ couples, and enshrining marriage as between a man and a woman.

There’s chatter this will come as soon as [Jan. 30], but we haven’t heard exact timing. Note that Trump is scheduled to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast [Feb. 2].

From what we’ve heard, the EO could:

Allow federal employees to refuse to serve LGBTQ people based on the belief that marriage is between a man and a woman or that gender is an immutable characteristic from birth, impacting a broad range of federal benefits.

Allow taxpayer funds to be used to discriminate against LGBTQ people in social services.

Allow adoption agencies that receive federal funding to discriminate against LGBTQ parents.

Make sexual orientation and gender identity fireable offenses for federal employees and federal contractors by eliminating non-discrimination protections.

We obviously can’t confirm, but this is what we’re hearing.”

This is from an anonymous source, but it seems to be the truth, according to LGBTQNation, which reports the following:

“From what we’ve heard, the executive order could be far-reaching, and could include: making taxpayer funds available for discrimination against LGBTQ people in social services; allow federally funded adoption agencies to discriminate against LGBTQ parents; eliminate non-discrimination protections in order to make it possible to fire federal employers and contractors based on their sexual orientation or gender identity; and allow federal employees to refuse to serve people based on the belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman, and that gender is an immutable characteristic set at birth, which would impact a broad range of federal benefits.

The order is expected to come in the packaging of so-called ‘religious freedom,’ which argues that someone’s religious beliefs should be enough to prevent them from having to provide goods and services to members of the LGBTQ community if doing so would conflict with said beliefs.”

And it’s not just speculation, according to the website and our sources.

“The rumors of an anti-LGBTQ executive action by President Trump are deeply troubling,” JoDee Winterhof, the Human Rights Campaign‘s Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs, told LGBTQ Nation in an emailed statement. “We already know that he is willing to target and marginalize at-risk communities for his perceived political gain. As the President and his team plan their next steps, we want to make one thing clear: we won’t give one inch when it comes to defending equality, whether it is a full-on frontal assault or an attack under the guise of religion. Mike Pence should know that better than anyone given his track record in Indiana.”

“The Human Rights Campaign will stand with those who have already been targeted by this Administration and are prepared to fight tooth and nail against every effort to discriminate.”