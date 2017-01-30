Arkansas university won’t cover gender transition treatments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Gender transition treatments will no longer be covered by University of Arkansas System employee insurance plans.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the school system’s self-funded insurance plans for employees will cover the services until March 6.

A judge in December ordered a halt to federal Health and Human Services enforcement of regulations addressing gender identity and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Transgender advocates are questioning the reasoning for suspending coverage after that date. The school system cited an injunction in an ongoing federal district court case in Texas.

The university system has nearly 36,000 people on its health plans.

A spokesman couldn’t estimate the number of insurance claims made relating to gender dysphoria, defined as feeling that emotional and psychological identity is opposite of one’s biological sex.