2017 Watermark WAVE Awards – FINALIST ROUND

Watermark spent the last week sorting through and counting every ballot, and here it is – the FINAL round for the 2017 Watermark WAVE Awards!

Below are links to the FINALISTS for Central Florida and Tampa Bay/Sarasota.

Now for your ballot to count, please make sure that you are voting for your favorites in a minimum of 15 categories.

At the end of the ballot we ask for your email address – this is just to verify your ballot. Watermark will not sell or share your information. However, there is an opportunity to subscribe to our weekly eNewsletter.

Voting for the FINALIST ROUND goes until Jan. 17, so make sure to vote, share the links and let your voices be heard for the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ (friendly) community.

Thank you for reading Watermark and good luck to all the nominees.

2017 Watermark WAVE Awards – Central Florida

2017 Watermark WAVE Awards – Tampa Bay/Sarasota