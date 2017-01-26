Women, minorities and the LGBTQ community march in St. Petersburg and Orlando for equality

Groups in St. Petersburg and Orlando participated in the Women’s March that took place across the nation, and world, on Jan. 21.

The marches began with inspiring speeches which were followed by huge crowds marching for equality. Many brought signs, both witty and smart: a majority in protest of the new President of the United States and his proposed policies.

The marches were in support of equal rights for women, as well as LGBTQ and minority rights.

St. Pete march photos by Nick Cardello and Orlando march photos by Anthony Mauss.