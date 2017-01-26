Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Queer cities and pageant Queens

Queer Bay

St. Petersburg and Tampa were named among the “Queerest Cities in America 2017” by The Advocate. What makes them so queer you may ask? Well lucky for you The Advocate gave the criteria they looked at to decide; everything from how many lesbian bars and Trans Pride parades the town has to how many theaters were showing Moonlight and hosting the music group Pwr Bttm.

Tampa came in at number 19, called Florida’s more “cosmopolitan” city (The Advocate hasn’t decided if Tampa is a Carrie or Samantha yet). According to The Advocate, this is where the young people flock to getting their education vibe on at the University of South Florida and Tampa University. They also mentioned the non-stop party of the GaYBOR district.

St. Petersburg came in much higher than Tampa (and most other cities) at number three. The city so hip the kids call it “The ‘Burg,” The Advocate says this under-the-radar town is a jewel on Florida’s west coast with its laidback style. The cities that edged out St. Pete? Orlando at number two and Jersey City at number one. OK, we’ll agree Orlando is pretty queertastic but Jersey? Do they even lift, bro?

Queen of the Ball

As things start to get going to the first major Pride of the I-4 corridor, a key element was selected for Tampa Pride 2017. Plucked right from the Honey Pot, the sweet taste of victory as Kenya M. Black was crowned this year’s Miss Tampa Pride.

The beautiful Kenya was joined in competition by a handful of gorgeous bombshells; Jasmine Jimenez, Antwanette Roberts, Jelitza Fearce and Nivana Mateo. After a hard-fought pageant judged by some of the keenest minds Tampa Bay has to offer, including the always charming Kori Stevens, the ever beautiful Esme Russell and the sexy Mike Mangus among them, Miss Tampa Pride 2016 Alexis Mateo passed the crown on to her successor.

Now the stage is set and we are off on the whirlwind adventure to Tampa Pride. Rumor has it that the Holiday Fun Run and High Heel Trot won’t be happening thanks to a lack of city funding, but in the coming weeks we will all be finding out the identity of the Grand Marshals, celebrity attendees and grade A performers all ready to take the streets of Ybor for Tampa Pride March 25.

It’s going to be quite the party so make sure to get yourself set up with the Tampa Pride cruise to Mexico afterwards.