Issue 24.02: Living on the Edge

Watermark Issue 24.02 // January 26 – February 8, 2017

On the Cover | Page 27

Chipping away: Conservative politicians and the lobbyists who love them are employing similar tactics to attack LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights from the edges.

Could’ve Been | Page 33

Mall-pop goddess Tiffany strips down her hits and shares the backstory of her rise to fame.

A New Force | Page 11

In the wake of the Pulse tragedy last summer, the LGBTQ Alliance forms to join organizations and speed up services for past tragedies and new threats.

Moving Along, Then | Page 17

St. Pete Pride is moving downtown, something that has many locals upset and threatens funding from the city.

Queer as Cabaret | Page 39

Television and stage star Randy Harrison brings a timely musical threat to the Straz.

Handling the Truth | Page 54

The castles are falling as we all struggle to take in the fact that Donald Trump is indeed our president. But can he count?

