Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80

We’re certain the media will be crashing through your individual portals in the coming hours with the news of Mary Tyler Moore’s death. Moore, an icon for women and a hero to many, was reported to be gravely ill just hours ago. Now, it’s been called official. There isn’t much for us to add beyond this wonderful career retrospective from the Hollywood Reporter, except to say that Ordinary People, in which she put away her “concerned about being a career woman” likability for a turn to the dark side of suburban motherhood and grief. She was a wonderful soul, so important to many of us of a certain age going through certain issues with family. May she rest in peace. It’s a long way to Tipperary. Cry with us, won’t you? A couple of clips after the jump.