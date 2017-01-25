Idaho tax bill advances despite same-sex marriage objections

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee has voted to bring the state’s tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages.

The Idaho Legislature usually syncs the state’s tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes.

However, Republican Reps. Ron Nate and Steve Hartgen said Jan. 24 that Idaho should not conform with the Internal Revenue Service because Idaho’s constitution still includes language banning gay marriage.

Idaho’s same-sex marriage ban was invalidated by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014.

Hartgen says he believes President Donald Trump will appoint a new justice to the Supreme Court to overturn the legality of gay marriage.

HB 26 now goes to the House floor for approval.