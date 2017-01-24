Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber’s Diamond Awards were the night’s best friend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce’s Diamonds in Diversity continued to shine brighter with each year as the annual awards gala took over the Hilton Bayfront in St. Petersburg Jan. 21.

Hosts Miguel Fuller and Holly O’Connor kept the show on pace and the powerhouse vocals of Jennifer Real kept the show in tune as the elite of Tampa Bay was dressed to the nines.

Last year’s winners took the stage to present the Diamond Award to the recipients this year. St. Pete mayor Rick Kriseman, last year’s Community Champion of the Year, presented the award to Sonny Hotchkiss of The Hotchkiss Group.

Other winners included Julian Sanchez, MD of the Moffitt Cancer Center as Business Person of the Year, Hamburger Mary’s as Business of the Year and Equality Florida as the Non-Profit of the Year.

The evening also saw not one but three scholarships awarded to the three student finalists from the Chamber and Balance Tampa Bay’s Mentorship Program.

Once the desserts and wine were finished off, the crowd gathered at Enigma St. Pete for the official after party.

Photos by Danny Garcia.