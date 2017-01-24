‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight’ lead diverse 2017 Oscar nominations

La La Land dominated the 2017 Academy Award nominees with a total of 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations in Oscar history.

Both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone helped tally up the nominations for the film, each respectively up for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” and “Best Actress in a Leading Role.”

One of those nominations for the film is for Best Picture. It joins eight other films in the category: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Moonlight, which is up for eight nominations, is a film which “chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.” He grapples with his sexuality and identity. Mahershala Ali is nominated for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” and Naomie Harris for “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” for the film.

This year’s Oscars also seem to have gotten a hint from last year’s #OscarsSoWhite social media backlash, including a much more diverse set of nominations in many of it’s categories this year.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting this year’s Oscars. The host, usually known for his After-Oscars special “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” will be hosting for the first time.

To find out the rest of the nominees, you can see them here on the official Academy Awards website.

The Oscars will be broadcast Feb. 26 on ABC.