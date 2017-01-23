Watermark kicks off 2017 Third Thursdays at Winter Park’s Capen House

Watermark kicked off its monthly networking mixers for 2017, Third Thurdays, at the beautiful historic Capen House located on the ground of the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens. The crowd was not only able to make new business connections but was also able to participate in a raffle that raised money for the museum. Prizes included show tickets for Leslie Jordan, the Enchanted Jungle Party, the coveted City Oasis Orchid, a weekend getaway from Plantation on Crystal River and many more.

Watermark’s Third Thursday Networking mixers are part of the Watermark Gives Back program. Watermark partners up with a current advertiser that will host the mixer and together they raise money for the host’s charity of their choice, often benefitting LGBT organizations or the arts.

The next Third Thursday will be hosted at the PaintMix Studios in Thorton Park, please check Watermark‘s Facebook page for more details.

All photos courtesy of Nikki Sutterby.