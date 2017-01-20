The White House web page has removed LGBT rights, climate change and other civil rights issues just like that

By : Billy Manes
January 20, 2017
See that up there? That’s a bit of history you might want to remember as the “president” forgets all of the unheard voices he heralded today in his flimsy, divisive inaugural speech. The White House page has now changed to reflect our making-great-of-America-again present, removing progressive issues – indeed, issues about your actual being – from its website. Happy Jan. 20! You’ve been erased. Bye, Felicia.

Oh, and also. Climate change. You’re gone, too. Civil rights? Meh, who cares? Find you on the wayback machine. Doomsday’s here. Take a breath. Let’s get to fighting.

