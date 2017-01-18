Pull the vodka out of your desk drawer. Will & Grace is definitely back back back.

Amid a storm of bad news involving cabinets and those who exist within them, we can now praise the high heavens that Will, Jack, Grace and Karen will be back in our lives for a 10-episode run. What? After a quick clip thing that happened last year, NBC has announced a 10-episode run of the show that made your parents think you might be OK. Grab your drinks and hoodwinks.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt to Entertainment Weekly. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

“Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers, while prolific director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce,” the magazine reports. Details on when and where are scant, but we’ll be there. Drunk. Funny. Stupid. Rich.