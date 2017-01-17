Sandwich Fundraiser for The Dru Project to be held at Pom Pom’s

Head over to Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria this Valentine’s Day to help raise money for The Dru Project. They will be graciously donating $1 to The Dru Project from every Sweetheart Sandwich sold.

The Dru Project is an LGBTQIA advocacy organization on a mission to spread love across the nation and promote gay straight alliances. They are a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the state of Florida. The organization was created in memorial to Christopher Andrew “Drew” Leinonen and his partner Juan Ramon Guerrero, who were among the 49 killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Pom Pom’s was Drew’s favorite sandwich shop in Orlando. Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on February 14. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.