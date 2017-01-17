Mother stabs gay son, burns him in a cane field

Hello darkness, my old friend. In what can only be described as the most terrible thing you could possibly imagine, a mother took the life of her 17-year-old child just outside of Sao Paolo on the nightmare just after Christmas. There’s no use in being clever about any of this, because if you are in the LGBTQ community, you likely have received derision, especially at 17, from your family. The child, Itaberli Lozano, sent out signals that this was coming via social media. His mother hired a group of boys to beat him first, but she took the final stab.

“For several days the mother told her family that Lozano had run away to live with extended family, but 9 days later filed a missing persons report. The body had been found 2 days before she filed that report and was only identified because of a bracelet that appeared in several photos of Lozano on social media.

In her original confession, the mother said that she had gotten into a fight with her son on December 27th and he went to live with his uncle and grandmother. He came back to her house on the 29th and they again got into an argument where he threatened her, her husband, and their 3-year-old son, so she stabbed Lozano to death in self-defense. She claimed she then woke her husband and they wrapped the body in a duvet and buried it.

Her story changed when it was found that in December Lozano reported his mother to local authorities. He also posted a message on Facebook on December 26th accusing his mother of hiring several boys to beat him.

Last Friday, two teens were arrested in connection with the Lozano’s murder. They confessed that they were hired to attack Lozano, but they claim that it was the mother who stabbed her son to death in the end,” LGBTQnation.com reports.

His body was burned and left in a cane field.