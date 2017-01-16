Wife of Pulse shooter may be charged with aiding and abetting

Seven months and four days ago, the worst gun massacre on American soil happened in our own backyard. The shooter – who we don’t like to name here – took the lives of 49 (later 50) people, injuring dozens of others. Today, the New York Times is reporting that authorities have arrested the shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, who has since relocated to San Francisco. “A person familiar with details of the arrest said Ms. Salman was charged with obstruction,” the Times reports. Local news outlet WESH-2 News reported that she assisted the shooter by driving him around to assist him in committing the crime. There is a court date in San Francisco scheduled for tomorrow. More when we know it.