Planned Parenthood lists resources for marches this weekend

There’s nothing clever to be said here beyond the resonating jokes about the president-elect and the Alec Baldwin impersonations on SNL that make us feel like we’re laughing while crying. BUT! BUT! BUT! Not giving up is part of life, and we can’t really give up on minority rights, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, can we? To that end, there are some fairly well publicized marches in the works for the Trump inaugural weekend. Below, after the jump, you can find ways to get involved. This info comes from Planned Parenthood, which stands to lose any federal funding if the incoming administration has its way. There are events in most of our readership areas, as well, of course, in Washington, D.C. Know what you can do, where you should be and how you should act in the face of adversity. This isn’t just a march for women, it’s a march for all of us. Hold tight. We’ll get through this.

Washington DC

If you are planning to attend the Women’s March on Washington DC please fill out this form: https://goo.gl/forms/RM6Du2iDacvf53Zp2

More details for the Women’s March on Washington can be found here: https://www.womensmarch.com/?utm_source=Women+Marches+blast+to+all+members&utm_campaign=2017+Summit+Invite+1&utm_medium=email

Our national office is organizing a safe and secure meetup space at RFK Stadium for those staff and supporters wishing to attend the March. This secure area will be a place for buses to park, and will include restrooms, breakfast, organizational tabling areas, and guides to lead attendees to the March’s origination point. This staging location will only be available to Planned Parenthood staff, affiliates and partner organizations. Our affiliate contact who will be representing us and meeting you at Planned Parenthood’s DC stating location is Jan Chester.

To learn more about transportation from Florida to Washington DC, please email Emma Collum, Esq. Florida Chapter State Administrator for Women’s March on Washington florida@womensmarch.com.

Tallahassee

As I mentioned before, I am honored to be joining coalition partners at the Rally and March in Tallahassee and will be alongside other state leaders. As we prepare for what will likely be another aggressive legislative session in Florida it is critical to have our voices be heard in the state capitol.

On January 21st from 12:30-3:30pm Planned Parenthood along with coalition partners will host a March on Tallahassee. You can learn more and RSVP for this event here: https://secure.ppaction.org/site/SSurvey;jsessionid=1FFE0F0D0165DF827F7CEEC5CA2A6A50.app20110b?SURVEY_ID=53942&ACTION_REQUIRED=URI_ACTION_USER_REQUESTS

Thanks to generous donor support PPSWCF will provide bus transportation to Tallahassee from Sarasota and Tampa. If you want to ride with us on the bus, please fill out this form ASAP: https://goo.gl/forms/88IoUfGbATehYBSw1

Local Events

Local events are taking place across the State of Florida and our affiliate is providing whatever support we can to ensure their success. Below is a list of those in our service area. If you cannot attend the event in DC or Tallahassee, we encourage you to attend one in your area: